Cambodia’s Land Registration Push: Unregistered Plots and a Call for Cooperation

In a crucial meeting held on January 29, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Say Sam Al of Cambodia divulged that there are approximately 220,000 plots of land in Takeo province that are yet to be registered. This information came to the fore during discussions on land registration, a significant agenda under the plans of the 7th legislature. The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the importance of concerted efforts among all parties involved to facilitate seamless land management, urban planning, and construction activities.

Urgency of Land Registration

It is clear that land registration is a pressing matter in Cambodia. With a significant number of plots still unregistered, the Deputy Prime Minister's disclosure underscores the urgency of the situation. Land registration is not just a matter of delineation and documentation; it is the cornerstone of effective land management, urban planning, and construction activities. Proper registration can prevent land disputes and foster an environment conducive to development.

Government's Supportive Measures

To bolster these efforts, Say Sam Al distributed essential equipment to the Department of Land Management, Urban Planning, Construction, and Cadastral Affairs of Takeo Province. This equipment, which included 20 computers, 10 A4 printers, 3 A3 printers, and 10 scanners, is expected to expedite the land registration process. These tools are aimed at enhancing efficiency and fairness in land distribution, echoing the government's commitment to supporting improved land management in the province.

Collective Responsibility for Progress

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of collective responsibility. He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in this ambitious endeavour, stressing that the successful implementation and progression of land management, urban planning, and construction activities hinge on a united front. This call to action resonates deeply, underscoring the need for cooperation and mutual effort to bring about a fair and equitable distribution of land in Takeo province, Cambodia.