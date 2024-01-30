Cambodian Opposition Leader Kem Sokha's Appeal Hearing Begins: A Test for Justice

The appeal hearing for Kem Sokha, the former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), has begun at the Appeal Court. Accused of conspiring with a foreign power to overthrow the government, Sokha had been handed a 27-year prison sentence back in March 2023. This development has unfolded amid a perceived government campaign aimed at silencing critics and pushing them out of the country.

Charges and Sentencing

Sokha's arrest occurred in September 2017, under articles 439 and 443 of the Cambodian Criminal Code. The former opposition leader was then confined to his residence, located in the Tuol Kork district, under court supervision. The Phnom Penh municipal court's ruling on March 3, 2023, restricted his movements within his home and limited his contact to family members, unless authorized by the prosecutor. An additional legal restriction under Article 450 prevented him from participating in political activities and elections.

A Muted Voice

Since April 24 of the previous year, Sokha has remained silent on social media. His last known public interaction was with Japan's ambassador to Cambodia, Atsushi Ueno, who visited him at his home. His silence, in effect, has served as a stark reminder of the government's ongoing efforts to muzzle the voices of dissent in the country.

Hope for Justice

Despite the severity of his sentence and the restrictions placed upon him, Sokha's co-attorneys remain hopeful. They believe in the possibility of justice and truth prevailing at the Phnom Penh Appeal Court. Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research has also joined the chorus of voices asking for Sokha's immediate release. As the court proceedings continue, the world watches, anticipating the outcome of this significant case in Cambodian politics.