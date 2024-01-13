en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Callum O’Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Callum O’Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester

Callum O’Hare, the engine behind Coventry’s remarkable 3-1 victory over Championship leaders Leicester City, voiced his euphoria post-match. O’Hare, who netted two crucial goals, saluted his team’s resilience and might in the face of an early setback against a formidable Leicester side. The midfielder’s confidence in his team’s approach and execution remained undeterred, even after Leicester’s opening penalty and a red card.

O’Hare’s Double Delight

Callum O’Hare illustrated his star quality, scoring twice in a match that saw Coventry come from behind to defeat the Foxes. O’Hare’s 79th-minute strike brought the Sky Blues level, nullifying Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s contentious penalty for Leicester. He then drove the final nail in the coffin with a volley in injury time, securing Coventry’s victory.

‘The Terminator’ and a Father’s Promise

In his post-match reflections, O’Hare commended his teammate Jake Bidwell’s unyielding endurance, fondly labeling him ‘the Terminator’ in response to a tough tackle. He also revealed a pre-match vow to his father that he would score twice, a promise he delightedly kept. Further, O’Hare celebrated his fellow team player, Milan van Ewijk for finding the back of the net.

Playoff Hopes and Fan Support

The victory propelled Coventry into sixth place in the Championship, opening up possibilities for playoff qualification. O’Hare expressed his enthusiasm for participating in such high-stakes games and paid tribute to the unwavering support from the fans. He also hinted at ongoing contract discussions with the club, indicating his future at Coventry may be secure.

Callum O’Hare’s dynamic performance and Coventry’s collective resilience marked a match that may well go down in the annals of the Championship as one of the season’s best victories.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood is witnessing a significant residential transformation, with 559 new apartments poised to enhance the area’s housing stock by the year’s end. This surge in development signifies a nearly 20% boost to the current housing landscape and accounts for approximately a quarter of new housing units in San Diego County. Embracing
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
1 hour ago
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
1 hour ago
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
7 mins ago
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
31 mins ago
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
1 hour ago
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
6 seconds
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
50 seconds
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
58 seconds
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
1 min
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
2 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
3 mins
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
3 mins
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
3 mins
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app