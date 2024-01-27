Calista Flockhart Reveals Impact of Eating Disorder Rumors During 'Ally McBeal'

The celebrated actress, Calista Flockhart, known for her riveting performance in the legal drama 'Ally McBeal,' recently broke her silence on the debilitating impact of persistent rumors about her weight on her mental health. During her tenure on the popular show, Flockhart faced unending speculation about her being anorexic, which had severe repercussions on her mental well-being, leading to sleep deprivation and depression.

The Cost of Rumors

In her latest conversation with the New York Times, the 59-year-old actress shared the toll these rumors took on her life and career. Despite her successful stint on 'Ally McBeal,' which landed her both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, Flockhart was constantly haunted by the fear of these rumors damaging her career and hampering future employment possibilities.

Throughout the five-year run of the show from 1997 to 2002, Flockhart became the subject of intense scrutiny over her weight, reportedly around 110 lbs at 5ft. 5in. tall. Yet, she remained unwavering in her dedication to her craft, using her work and personal integrity as her armor against the pressure.

Body-shaming in the Spotlight

Flockhart took a moment to reflect on the culture of body-shaming that was prevalent at the time and how such behavior would be less tolerated in today's social climate. She criticized the media for casually labeling someone with a potential illness, offering an incisive commentary on the harmful effects of body-shaming.

Contrary to the circulating speculations, Flockhart revealed that she never had to carefully monitor her weight. She attributed her slim physique to her small build and genetics, rather than an eating disorder. This admission sheds light on the dangerous assumptions often made about individuals in the public eye, based on their physical appearance.

Returning to the Spotlight

Flockhart has since made a triumphant return to acting, currently appearing in the FX series 'Feud: Capote vs The Swans,' where she stars alongside Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, and Diane Lane. She is happily married to veteran actor Harrison Ford, continuing to make waves in the industry with her compelling performances.