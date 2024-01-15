California's Wildfire Insurance Crisis: Homeowners in a Bind as Prices Soar and Options Dwindle

California, a state beset by wildfires, is now grappling with an unprecedented home insurance crisis. Homeowners, like Berkeley Hills resident Roger Carr, are encountering hurdles in securing and retaining insurance due to the escalating wildfire risks. Carr's policy was not renewed by AAA, an occurrence becoming increasingly commonplace in this chaotic insurance market. Even homeowners in areas with minimal wildfire threat, such as San Francisco, are facing non-renewals from major providers like Allstate and State Farm. For those fortunate enough to secure coverage, the insurance rates are skyrocketing.

Navigating the Turbulent Insurance Market

Local brokers caution homeowners against hastily switching providers. New insurers often mandate property inspections and hold the power to cancel new policies abruptly. The experts advise homeowners to explore non-traditional avenues like non-admitted insurers, though these options come with their own set of risks and are typically pricier. They advocate initiating the quest for new insurance early, allowing ample time—several weeks—to secure coverage. To navigate this complex market, homeowners are advised to enlist the assistance of a broker.

Availability and Selectivity of Insurance Policies

Insurers such as AAA, Farmers Insurance, Chubb, and USAA continue to write new policies. However, the availability is limited, and the selectivity is high. Homeowners should brace themselves for hefty prices, especially if they are compelled to resort to non-admitted insurers or the FAIR Plan. As a government-created fallback option for fire insurance, the FAIR Plan offers minimal coverage at exorbitant prices. To fill the coverage gaps, homeowners need an additional policy. The insurance conundrum has driven some brokers to direct their clients straight to the FAIR Plan as other options dwindle.

The INSURE Act: A Potential Solution?

Amid this crisis, Rep. Adam Schiff has proposed the INSURE Act as a potential respite for beleaguered homeowners. The proposed legislation would offer a federal option for reinsurance, providing coverage for all natural disasters. The bill, while gaining favor among consumer groups, faces opposition from insurers, who cite various factors escalating insurance costs. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara have pledged to develop solutions to the ongoing crisis. The INSURE Act has become a pivotal point in the fierce race for the U.S. Senate, with Schiff leveraging it to garner support, potentially at the expense of his chief Democratic rival, Rep. Katie Porter.