en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

California’s Autonomous Vehicle Laws: A Regulatory Blind Spot

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:31 pm EST
California’s Autonomous Vehicle Laws: A Regulatory Blind Spot

California’s laws are currently ill-equipped to handle the complex legal challenges posed by the rapid advancement of self-driving car technology. As more autonomous vehicles take to the roads, they remain immune from traffic citations for moving violations, a loophole that raises significant public safety concerns.

Autonomous Vehicles: Legal Challenges and Public Safety Concerns

An incident involving a Cruise vehicle that allegedly misled the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) about an accident in San Francisco that seriously injured a pedestrian has put the spotlight on this issue. This occurrence has triggered a widespread debate about whether new laws and regulatory bodies should be established to oversee autonomous vehicles. Traffic citations in California can only be issued to human drivers, a law that fails to account for vehicles operating in driverless mode.

This legal gap was elucidated by a memo from San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. He pointed out that current technology is evolving at a pace that legislation is struggling to keep up with. While California is lagging in this area, states like Texas and Arizona have already updated their laws to hold the owner of an autonomous vehicle accountable for traffic violations, regardless of whether they are in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Industry Pushback Against New Legislation

Autonomous vehicle companies, including Waymo and Cruise, argue that their driverless cars are already safer than human-driven vehicles. They cite various studies and the absence of traffic-related fatalities in millions of miles driven by their autonomous vehicles to support their claims. However, critics argue that the technology still makes unique errors that human drivers wouldn’t make. They believe that more oversight and legal framework adjustments are necessary to ensure public safety and fair enforcement of traffic laws.

Way Forward: Balancing Innovation with Regulation

As autonomous vehicle technology continues to evolve and proliferate, it’s crucial that lawmakers find a balance between encouraging innovation and ensuring public safety. California, as a pioneering state in technological advancements, needs to update its legislation to handle the unique challenges posed by autonomous vehicles. By doing so, it can serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues and help shape the future of autonomous vehicle regulation across the nation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gozo Government Postpones Property Tax Hike Amid Overdevelopment Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood

By BNN Correspondents

Eva Mendes' Heartwarming Banter with Father Over Slang Sparks Joy

By BNN Correspondents

Google Pixel Tablet's Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

By Wojciech Zylm

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for ...
heart comment 0
The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology
Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments
Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions
2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
3 mins
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
3 mins
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
9 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
9 mins
Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
10 mins
US Scholar Highlights Role of Journalists, Social Media in Gaza Coverage
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
10 mins
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
11 mins
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
12 mins
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
14 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app