California Tightens Gift Card Regulations to Curb Scams

Gift cards and certificates, a prevalent form of gift-giving in California, now come armed with consumer protections, a significant move to curb the rising instances of gift card scams. The golden state has implemented regulations preventing gift cards from having expiration dates, with a few exceptions, such as those usable with multiple unaffiliated sellers.

Gift Card Regulations: A Closer Look

According to the new law, gift cards purchased after 1997 must either be redeemable in cash for their value or replaceable with a new certificate by the issuer. Moreover, for gift certificates with a value under $10, they must be redeemable for their cash value, either by currency or check, after January 1, 2008.

Service fees, including dormancy fees, are generally not allowed unless certain conditions are met. This includes the remaining value being $5 or less and the card being inactive for 24 months, among others. For cards that do not fall under the definition of a gift certificate, like unaffiliated, multiple-seller cards, service fees may be imposed without disclosure.

The Rise of Gift Card Scams

Gift card scams have seen a sharp rise in recent years, with the FTC reporting that they account for 26% of fraud reports. Scammers employ two primary methods to commit fraud using gift cards. They either exploit the difficulty to trace these cards, or they take advantage of the lack of regulations, anonymity, and ease of use that these cards offer, coupled with limited recovery options for the victims.

Preventing Gift Card Fraud

Understanding the mechanisms of these scams is essential for prevention. Consumers are advised to be cautious with government agencies and utility company demands for gift card payments, as these are often fraudulent. Checking for tampering when purchasing gift cards and reporting any instances of gift card fraud to the appropriate authorities are also key measures to prevent such scams.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs provides detailed information on gift cards, which can be accessed online, assisting consumers in understanding their rights and protections when it comes to this popular form of gift-giving.