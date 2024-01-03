en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

California Insurance Crisis: Homeowners in Fire-Prone Regions Left High and Dry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
California Insurance Crisis: Homeowners in Fire-Prone Regions Left High and Dry

In an unfolding crisis, California homeowners in wildfire-prone regions are grappling with an insurance debacle as major providers such as State Farm and Farmers Insurance Group limit their presence due to increasing wildfire losses. The retreat of these insurance titans has compelled homeowners to rely on the state’s FAIR plan, offering limited coverage at steep premiums.

Insurance Commissioner’s Bold Proposal

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has tabled a controversial proposal to address the crisis. The proposed rules would permit insurers to factor in actuarial projections of future losses and reinsurance costs into their premiums, a practice currently prohibited under regulations established by a 1988 ballot measure.

This measure, which made the insurance commissioner an elected role and significantly regulated the insurance industry, could undergo a year-long process of hearings and rule-making to modify its provisions. Crucially, Lara’s proposal also mandates insurers to retain a substantial presence in fire-prone areas.

Consumer Watchdog vs. Insurance Commissioner

The proposed changes have sparked a feud with Consumer Watchdog, the advocacy group that sponsored the 1988 ballot measure. Accusations of capitulating to the insurance industry have been directed at Lara, who has defended his actions citing the necessity of maintaining a viable insurance market.

Implications for Homeowners and the Housing Industry

As the crisis unfolds, Lara approved a 20% premium increase for State Farm, hinting at the likelihood of increased homeowner premiums following changes in insurance regulations. This crisis extends beyond current homeowners, impacting potential homebuyers and the broader housing industry.

State Farm’s decision to halt the issuance of new home insurance policies in California due to wildfire risks and escalating construction costs is reflective of a broader issue. The company, which held an 8.7% market share in California as of 2022, is not alone. Other insurers are following suit, leaving homeowners with limited options and raising serious concerns about the future of California’s insurance sector.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sir Rod Stewart's Generous Tip Highlights Exceptional Scottish Hospitality

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pitkin County Hikes Landfill Fee to Boost Recycling Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Himachal CM Launches Twin Portals Aimed at Enhancing Governance Efficiency

By Dil Bar Irshad

Historic Hill Primary School in Blairgowrie Transforms into High-End Living Spaces

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Mining Industry's Data Gaps: A Barrier to Understanding Environmental ...
@BNN Newsroom · 22 mins
Mining Industry's Data Gaps: A Barrier to Understanding Environmental ...
heart comment 0
Pactman: The ‘Yelp for Nonprofits’ Aiming to Revolutionize Philanthropy

By Saboor Bayat

Pactman: The 'Yelp for Nonprofits' Aiming to Revolutionize Philanthropy
LaCie Rugged Mini SSD: Compact, Durable, and High Performance

By Hadeel Hashem

LaCie Rugged Mini SSD: Compact, Durable, and High Performance
The Sacred Tradition of Sea Salt Making in Hanapepe Faces Modern Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Sacred Tradition of Sea Salt Making in Hanapepe Faces Modern Challenges
Google’s John Mueller Clarifies Role of Links and Third-Party Metrics in Search Ranking

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Google's John Mueller Clarifies Role of Links and Third-Party Metrics in Search Ranking
Latest Headlines
World News
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
44 seconds
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
58 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow 'Mama Ka Ghar': A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
1 min
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 min
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
2 mins
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
2 mins
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
3 mins
California's Ongoing Battle Over Race-Based Preferences
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
3 mins
Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
3 mins
Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 min
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app