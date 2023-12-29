en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:36 am EST
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

California, a state known for its sunny surf and beach culture, has recently been grappling with an unusual twist – extraordinary storms, causing massive waves to crash over sea walls and sweep people off their feet. This phenomenon, most prominent in cities like Ventura and Santa Cruz, has not only shocked residents but also led to temporary closures of numerous beaches.

Force of Nature

The impact of these waves has been so powerful that they have washed away vehicles in their wake. In the northern end of Monterey Bay, in Aptos, a chilling moment was captured on CCTV when seawater flooded a beachfront restaurant. The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings, predicting waves up to 30 feet high. Despite the imminent danger, some thrill-seeking surfers have been lured by the prospect of riding these mammoth waves, ignoring official pleas to stay out of the water.

Climate Change Connection?

The extraordinary wave patterns have been linked to climate change, prompting a reevaluation of coastal preparedness and resilience strategies. The storm system, expected to move into southern California, particularly San Diego, is anticipated to bring high surf over the coming weekend. With coastal flood warnings and high-surf alerts in effect, residents have been urged to stay away from the water.

Wider Implications

These events, part of a wider range of notable occurrences captured on camera this year, have raised concerns about the future. From the heartwarming sight of an orca teaching its calf to hunt by subduing a dolphin, to the harrowing rescue of a woman from a burning car in Oklahoma, and the roundup of the year’s strangest thefts, these incidents have been widely reported and discussed. Moreover, they point to larger issues such as wildlife conservation efforts, including the GPS monitoring of deer, and controversial decisions by tech giants like Meta.

0
Accidents Afghanistan Africa Agriculture AI & ML Albania Algeria Analysis Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Aruba Asia Australia Austria Automotive Aviation Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Baseball Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Biographies BNN Newsroom Bolivia Bollywood Books Bosnia Botswana Boxing & MMA Brazil Breaking News Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Business Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Canada Canary Islands Central African Republic Ceuta (Spain) Chad Chile China Climate & Environment Colombia Comoros Conflict & Defence Costa Rica Courts & Law Cricket Crime Croatia Cryptocurrency Cuba Currencies Cybersecurity Cycling Cyprus Czechia Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Disaster Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Economy Ecuador Editorial Education Egypt EL Salvador Elections Emerging Markets Energy Environmental Science Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Eurasia Europe Fact Checker Fashion Fiji Finance Finland Fire Fitness Flashbacks Food Football Foreign Affairs Formula 1 France Gabon Gambia Gaming Georgia Germany Ghana Golf Greece Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Health History Hockey Holiday Hollywood Honduras HongKong How To Human Rights Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Inflation Innovations Insecurity Inspiration/Motivation International Affairs International Relations Interviews Investments Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Job Jordan Judicial K-Pop Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Law Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lifestyle Lithuania Local News Luxembourg Macau Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mass Shooting Mauritania Mauritius Mental Health Crisis Mexico Micronesia Migrants Military Misc Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Music Myanmar Namibia Nauru NBA Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Newsroom NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria North America North Korea North Macedonia Norway Obituary Oceania Olympics Oman Others OTT Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Pets Philippines Poland Policy Politics Portugal Protests Qatar Refugees Relations and Diplomacy Resources Romania Rugby Russia Rwanda Safety Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Science & Technology Security Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Skating Slovakia Slovenia Smartphones Social Social Issues Society SolomonIslands Somalia South Africa South America South Korea South Sudan space Spain Spirituality Sports Sri Lanka Start-ups Stock Markets Sudan Suriname Survival Sustainability Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Tech Tennis Terrorism Thailand Togo Tonga Trading Transportation Travel Travel & Tourism Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu UAE Uganda Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam War Watch New Watch Now Weather Wildlife Winter sports World Wrestling Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase - Urgent Caution Advised

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to 2023: Truck Accident in Passau Claims Lives

By Wojciech Zylm

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operation

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment
Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
17 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
2 mins
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
3 mins
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
4 mins
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
5 mins
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
5 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
6 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
6 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
7 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
16 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
4 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app