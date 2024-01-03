en English
California Expands Beverage Container Recycling Program: Cash for Wine and Liquor Bottles

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
On the first day of 2024, California ushered in a new era of recycling, enabling residents to cash in their empty wine and liquor containers as part of the state’s comprehensive Beverage Container Recycling Program. The program, which also includes large juice containers in its spectrum of redeemable beverage containers, marks a significant expansion in the state’s sustainability efforts.

California’s Green Evolution

California, a pioneer in ecological initiatives, has long implemented laws compelling consumer packaged goods companies to lean towards more sustainable and recyclable packaging. The state has mandated that plastic beverage bottles contain specific percentages of post-consumer recycled content by certain years. Additionally, it has implemented stringent regulations on labeling and the restriction of potentially harmful chemicals in packaging materials.

Revamping the Recycling Landscape

As of January 1, 2024, the newly introduced provision in California’s compost law has come into force. It stipulates that discarding food scraps rather than recycling them could result in a fine. This law mandates city and county governments to recycle organic waste, aiming to reduce methane gas emissions in landfills. The state’s ambitious goal is to recycle 75 percent of all organic waste, overseen by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

A Roadmap to a Waste-Free Future

California’s new SB 54 law shifts the responsibility of plastic pollution from consumers to producers. CalRecycle is setting guidelines for industries to reduce waste and increase recycling, aiming to cut single-use plastic for packaging and food service ware by 25% within eight years. The Can Manufacturers Institute is also proposing measures to help Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) navigate the economic impacts of expanding deposit return systems. The law marks a significant step towards building a circular economy that reuses products and reduces waste.

For consumers, the new recycling program introduces the California Redemption Value (CRV) deposit system for wine and liquor purchases. The CRV deposit of 5, 10, or 25 cents can be redeemed at recycling centers or participating retailers. Until July 1, 2025, the newly added containers do not require CRV labeling for redemption. Post-January 1, 2025, retailers in areas without recycling centers will need to offer in-store redemption or participate in new dealer cooperative systems.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

