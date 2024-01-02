en English
BNN Newsroom

Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW’s Worlds End

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End

The world of wrestling provides a unique spectacle, a blend of athleticism and storytelling that connects deeply with its fanbase. A significant aspect of this connection is the ability of fans to engage with the sport through rating systems like the Cageside Community Star Ratings. This system, which focuses on matches from AEW’s pay-per-view event, Worlds End, allows fans to assign star ratings, reflecting their appreciation and critique of the performances.

Understanding The Rating System

With a range from 0 to 5, the star rating system operates in increments of 0.25, with 5 symbolizing a perfect match and 0 indicating a complete dud. This process is subjective, taking into account various elements of a wrestling match, including the storyline and booking, the performance of the athletes, ring psychology, match duration, and, importantly, the audience’s response.

Fans’ Involvement

Fans are actively encouraged to participate in this rating process. A thrilling match between Andrade El Idolo and Miro at AEW Worlds End is now open for fan ratings. The system recognizes that each fan has their unique way of enjoying and evaluating the art form of wrestling. Therefore, there are no wrong answers, and fans are invited to share their viewpoints in the comments section, contributing to a vibrant discussion within the wrestling community.

Beyond The Ratings

While the ratings system provides an engaging platform for fans, the wrestling world is replete with other intrigues. News about The Rock’s surprise return on Monday Night Raw, teasing a potential feud with Roman Reigns, has set the community abuzz. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, such developments add to the excitement and speculation among fans.

Updates on AEW, including match results, new champions, title changes, and news about wrestlers’ injuries or potential moves, further enrich the wrestling narrative. Thus, the wrestling universe continues its dynamic dance, with the Cageside Community Star Ratings serving as an interactive compass for fans navigating their way in this vibrant world.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

