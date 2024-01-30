Controversy Surrounds CAF's Frequent Doping Tests on Super Eagles

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) progresses, a storm is brewing over the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) doping tests on Nigeria's national team, the Super Eagles. The focus of these tests has sparked concerns, igniting debates about fairness and the potential impact on the team's performance. Among the players tested are key members of the team, including Victor Osimhen, Simon Moses, and William Troost-Ekong. The frequency of these tests has raised questions about CAF's intentions and possible 'mind games'.

Victor Osimhen, the star striker of the Super Eagles, has been repeatedly picked for doping tests, an occurrence that has led to speculation and lighthearted jokes among fans. Despite his exceptional performances on the pitch, the frequency of his testing has become a talking point. This situation has sparked discussions about whether the CAF is using these tests as psychological warfare to destabilize the Nigerian team.

The incidents have led to calls for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Nigerian entourage to assert their position. There is a need for them to ensure that their players are not unduly targeted and that the process remains equitable across all participating teams. The statement also suggests that the national team of Cote d'Ivoire, the Elephants, should be subjected to similar testing.