Cafe Conversion: A Beacon of Hope During Covid-19

In the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stella West-Harling, a 76-year-old culinary entrepreneur, transformed her community cafe near Dartmoor into a food distribution center. The aim was to assist those who found accessing shops and affording essential items a challenge. Stella, the founder and chief executive of Ashburton Cookery School, joined forces with her daughter, Rachel Harrison-French, a former primary school teacher, to bring about a change in their community.

Establishing Community Larders

Stella and Rachel embarked on a mission to establish community larders throughout south Devon’s villages and towns. These larders would act as a haven for those in need, providing them with the basic necessities they might otherwise struggle to procure. The mother-daughter duo partnered with FareShare South West, a charity committed to redirecting surplus food to those who need it most.

Government Support and Its Aftermath

The pair’s initiative found support in the form of emergency government funding, a lifeline aimed at aiding food redistribution charities throughout England. This funding was a crucial element in keeping the nation fed during the pandemic’s darkest days. However, as the pandemic waned and the emergency funding dried up, the future looked uncertain. Despite the lack of financial assistance, Stella and Rachel remained steadfast in their resolve to continue supporting their community.

A Beacon of Hope

Stella West-Harling and Rachel Harrison-French’s efforts have proven to be a beacon of hope during challenging times. Their initiative serves as a testament to the power of community spirit and the potential impact of local actions. As the world grapples with the pandemic’s aftermath, their story offers a glimmer of hope, a reminder that even in the midst of crisis, humanity can find a way to come together and support those who need it most.