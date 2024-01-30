In a surprising turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cabo Verde, formerly known as Cape Verde, has secured a place in the quarter-finals. This follows a 1-0 victory over Mauritania, thanks to a late penalty converted by Ryan Mendes. The Blue Sharks will face either Morocco or South Africa in the next stage of the tournament. This victory solidifies Cabo Verde's status as one of the surprise teams, finishing unbeaten at the top of their group.

The match was closely contested, with Cabo Verde displaying strength to secure their passage to the next round. The island nation was the first team to secure a place in the knockout phase and has consistently demonstrated confidence throughout the tournament. Captain Ryan Mendes' decisive penalty in the 88th minute secured a deserved triumph for the team.

Embracing Name Change for Global Identity

The nation's recent rebranding to 'Cabo Verde,' effective since 2013, aims to establish a consistent global identity, moving beyond its historical role associated with the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The country's Minister of Culture, Mario Lucio de Sousa, emphasized the importance of a unified global identity. The United States acknowledged this change in December 2013, adapting its official databases and websites accordingly, though widespread international adoption may take time.

The renaming reflects the nation's desire to highlight its cultural, historical, and economic identity, including its distinctive organic wines from volcanic soils. The history of Cabo Verde includes its colonial roots as an uninhabited island colonized by Portugal in the mid-15th century, its role in the triangular slave trade, economic challenges due to the decline of the slave trade and droughts, and its path to independence in 1975 led by the PAIGC. Cabo Verde seeks recognition for its natural beauty, hospitality, and cultural contributions.