BYD Foresees Intense EV Market Competition in China; Eyes Collaboration with Tesla

In the fast-paced world of electric vehicles (EVs), China is emerging as a global battleground, with BYD, a homegrown EV and battery manufacturer, predicting intense competition over the next two to three years. The company's confident forecast is based on its competitive pricing and supply chain strategy, which have propelled it past Tesla in total vehicle production in 2023.

BYD Outpaces Tesla

BYD has not only surpassed Tesla in terms of vehicle production but also in its bottom line. According to a recent report, BYD's profits in the last year likely rose by at least 74%, a stark contrast to Tesla's gross profit, which decreased by 15% from the previous year. BYD's rapid growth is reflected in the increased sales of its premium electric sedan, the Han, which is priced similarly to Tesla's cars, starting at over 200,000 yuan ($28,000).

Intense Competition Lowers Prices

While the competition between BYD and Tesla is undoubtedly fierce, it has led to the lowest prices for electric cars globally, according to Yunfei Li, BYD's general manager of branding and public relations. This price war situation is expected to persist, with only a few car companies likely to be profitable. BYD seems likely to be among these due to its involvement in the supply chain and strategy of targeting various consumer price segments, including the launch of a high-end brand, Yangwang.

Eyeing Collaboration with Tesla

Despite the cut-throat competition, BYD has expressed a desire to work with Tesla to grow the EV market. Acknowledging Tesla's significant role in the global expansion of electric cars, the company confirmed that it is a supplier for Elon Musk's venture. This partnership is indicative of BYD's commitment to a global vision, as it expands beyond China to Europe, South America, and Asia. The company is also cooperating with the European Union's investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric car companies, further cementing its global ambitions.