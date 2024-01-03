en English
BNN Newsroom

BVI Court Asserts Extraterritorial Authority in Three Arrows Capital Liquidation Case

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
BVI Court Asserts Extraterritorial Authority in Three Arrows Capital Liquidation Case

In a decision that could have far-reaching implications, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Court has released its written reasons for a ruling in the liquidation case of Three Arrows Capital Ltd (3AC). Justice Small-Davis KC has positioned himself in contrast to a previous judgment by stating that the BVI Court’s powers extend extraterritorially. This assertion challenges a prior ruling by Wallbank J in the Ocean Sino Limited case, which held that sections 284 and 285 of the BVI Insolvency Act, 2003, do not have extraterritorial effect. These sections pertain to the court’s authority to grant relief to liquidators.

A Shift in Legal Interpretation

Justice Small-Davis KC’s judgment stands out for several reasons. Firstly, it diverges significantly from Wallbank J’s view. Secondly, it is based on several arguments, including the court’s ability to exercise personal jurisdiction over individuals connected to a BVI company, the potential for service out under the BVI Civil Procedure Rules, and an interpretation of the insolvency act in light of other legal principles. Furthermore, it was posited that directors who have initiated the liquidation of a company can be seen as submitting to the court’s jurisdiction.

The BVI Context

Justice Small-Davis KC’s judgment also takes into consideration the specific context of the BVI, noting the offshore nature of the jurisdiction and the typical overseas residency of company directors. This distinction sets the BVI apart from the UK and other jurisdictions where company directors may often reside within the same geographical boundaries.

Implications and Reception

This decision, which is in line with the Privy Council’s stance on extraterritoriality in insolvency matters, is expected to be well-received by BVI insolvency practitioners. The ruling could potentially reshape the way insolvency cases are handled in the BVI, extending the court’s reach beyond its geographical boundaries and affecting a broader range of cases and subjects. The case of Three Arrows Capital Ltd could, therefore, mark a crucial turning point in BVI insolvency law.

BNN Newsroom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

