Buzzworks Announces Expansion Plans Despite Financial Challenges

In a bold move marked by resilience and ambition, Ayrshire-based hospitality group Buzzworks, steered by entrepreneur Kenny Blair, has unveiled plans for expansion despite grappling with financial headwinds. The company recorded a 19% surge in revenue, scaling up to £29.9 million for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) slumped from £3.95 million to £2.94 million over the previous year.

Factors Behind the Financial Decline

The downturn has been attributed to the cessation of a truncated VAT rate on food sales and a respite on business rates. Buzzworks, which currently has more than 800 employees and oversees operations at 19 venues, is in active discussions to add three more to its roster.

A Year of Investment

Throughout the year, the company channelled £4.7 million into new ventures, including Scotts in Greenock, Thirty Knots in South Queensferry, and Herringbone Abbeyhill in Edinburgh. It also rejuvenated existing venues such as Lido Troon, Scotts Largs, and Herringbone in both Goldenacre and North Berwick.

Commitment to Expansion Amid Challenges

Kenny Blair expressed unwavering commitment to the expansion and enhancement of the company's portfolio and staff, notwithstanding the pressures exerted by escalating property costs, wages, and inflation, particularly in the realm of energy costs. He underscored the crucial role of hospitality in revitalising towns and cities and voiced confidence in the company's growth trajectory.