Busy Philipps Talks Online Dating and Life Post-Split on ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Actress Busy Philipps, known for her role in ‘Mean Girls’, has opened up about her experiences with online dating on the ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’ show, stating categorically that the virtual dating scene is not her cup of tea. Despite her personal reservations, she does see the merit in friends assisting each other in managing their dating profiles.

Unveiling Private Affairs

Philipps, 44, has been single since her separation from her husband, Marc Silverstein, a fact that was publicly declared in May 2022 on her aptly named podcast, ‘Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best’. The couple had already separated in private in February 2021 after a 14-year marriage that resulted in two children: Birdie and Cricket.

Positive Post-Split Relationship

Despite their separation, Philipps and Silverstein have managed to maintain a positive relationship, focusing their energies on the well-being of their children and finding ways to make their post-split relationship work. In the past, Philipps had contemplated divorce due to the challenges of parenting, but instead, she and Silverstein devised a system to manage their responsibilities.

Looking Forward to New Beginnings

After her separation, Philipps has been embracing a new chapter in her life, spending quality time with her daughters, and lending her support to various causes. Her perspective on online dating and her supportive stance towards friends managing each other’s dating profiles reveals her openness to change and embracing new experiences, albeit on her own terms.