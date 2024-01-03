Business Journalist Jimmy Mbogoh Bids Farewell to KTN News

In an announcement that marks the end of an era at KTN News, seasoned business journalist and anchor, Jimmy Mbogoh, confirmed his departure. The news, shared emotionally on his social media accounts on January 3, 2024, left the media fraternity reflecting on his impactful tenure at the station.

An Era of Storytelling

Mbogoh’s time at KTN News was more than just a job; it was a period of vivid storytelling. From local to international subjects, he painted a picture of the business world that was engaging and informative. Despite the professional challenges that came his way, his passion for business journalism remained unwavering, a testament to his resilience and commitment.

Navigating Challenges

His journey was not without its trials. Prior to joining the Standard Group’s KTN in November 2022, Mbogoh had a successful stint at K24 TV, which ended amid a legal dispute. The court order directing the station to compensate journalists, including Mbogoh, for breach of contract marked a significant chapter in his career. However, he demonstrated his ability to navigate difficult times by focusing on personal growth during a three-year hiatus.

Creating Platforms for Knowledge Sharing

Mbogoh’s dedication to the dissemination of financial information extended beyond the television screen. He created and managed a YouTube channel named Business Hour. This platform served as a hub for financial knowledge, hosting discussions with experts and offering insights not readily available elsewhere.

In his farewell message, Mbogoh expressed a deep sense of pride for his accomplishments at KTN News. His gratitude to his colleagues, friends, and bosses was palpable, underscoring the importance of support and camaraderie in the media industry. As he closes this chapter, the media landscape will surely feel the absence of this dedicated journalist.