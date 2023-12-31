en English
BNN Newsroom

Burundi Accuses Rwanda of Backing Rebel Group amid Escalating Tensions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Burundi’s President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has publicly accused Rwanda of providing both financial and logistical support to the Burundian rebel group, RED-Tabara. Following a deadly attack in the border village of Gatumba, tension between the two East African nations continues to escalate. This operation, claimed by the RED-Tabara, resulted in the death of at least 20 individuals, a situation that fuels the existing strain in the region.

Accusation and Denial

The rebel group, RED-Tabara, which operates from a base in South Kivu in eastern Congo, accepted responsibility for the attack but denied any intentions of targeting civilians. According to them, their operation led to the deaths of nine soldiers and one police officer. The Burundian government, however, has labeled RED-Tabara as a terrorist organization.

President Ndayishimiye’s allegations point towards Rwanda for providing financial and logistical support to these rebels. He claims that Rwanda funds, harbors, and sustains the rebel group. However, both Rwanda and the RED-Tabara have refuted these allegations, stating they have no association with any Burundian armed groups.

A History of Strife

RED-Tabara has been active since 2011 and has been involved in numerous attacks within Burundi since 2015. These continuous assaults have led to a tense relationship between Burundi and Rwanda, with the former accusing the latter of supporting the rebel group. This situation has further complicated the political landscape of the region, threatening the stability of the Great Lakes region.

An unpublished U.N. report reveals that over 1,000 Burundian troops have been covertly deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since October. The report mentions that the Tutsi-led rebel group, M23, is supported by neighboring Rwanda, leading to a major diplomatic crisis in the region. This further emphasizes the escalating tension and worsening humanitarian crisis in the area.

Seeking Resolution

Despite the ongoing conflict and allegations, the governments of both nations have expressed their commitment to regional cooperation to fight terrorism and preserve peace in the region. The Rwandan Government has urged Burundi to follow diplomatic routes to address grievances, while President Ndayishimiye vowed to fight the rebels ‘with all our energy’.

As the situation remains volatile, it is clear that achieving a stable and peaceful resolution will require diplomatic finesse, regional cooperation, and a commitment to peace from all parties involved.

BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

