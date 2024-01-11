en English
BNN Newsroom

Burns Harbor Awarded $120,000 Federal Grant for Road Safety Enhancement

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Burns Harbor Awarded $120,000 Federal Grant for Road Safety Enhancement

The small town of Burns Harbor, nestled in the heartland of America, has become the latest recipient of a substantial $120,000 federal grant. The grant has been awarded by the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program, a federal initiative aimed at enhancing roadway safety throughout the nation’s communities. This funding is specifically intended to aid in the planning and implementation of infrastructure projects that will significantly curb transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Addressing Safety Concerns

Representative Frank Mrvan, a stalwart advocate of roadway safety, extended his congratulations to Burns Harbor on securing this pivotal funding. He stressed that the grant would bolster the town’s ongoing efforts to fortify travel safety for its residents, daily commuters, and the commerce that keeps the local economy thriving. Echoing Mrvan’s sentiments, Burns Harbor Town Council President Jennifer McHargue elucidated the current dangers of local roads. She drew attention to the heavy traffic from semi-trucks and cars that plague US 12/20 intersections and CSX at-grade crossings, areas that have become notorious hotspots for accidents.

Commitment to Road Safety Enhancement

McHargue outlined the town’s commitment to collaborating with residents and partners to tackle these safety issues head-on. The ultimate goal? To significantly reduce the number of accidents on these busy roads. But the vision for Burns Harbor extends beyond mere safety. Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission President Roseann Bozak underscored the growing community’s need for more interconnected neighborhoods, parks, and trails. Families currently lack safe travel options for reaching local destinations, a deficiency that Bozak is determined to rectify.

A Vision for a Safer, More Connected Community

Bozak emphasized the crucial role that safe and connected infrastructure plays in not only the well-being of Burns Harbor’s residents but also in the town’s economic growth. The grant from the SS4A program is more than just a funding boost—it represents a step towards a safer, more interconnected Burns Harbor, and by extension, a more prosperous Northwest Indiana region. Burns Harbor now joins the ranks of other cities in the region that have benefited from SS4A Grant awards, all united in their quest to make their roads safer for all.

BNN Newsroom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

