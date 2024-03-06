Basketball enthusiasts witnessed a remarkable display of skill and teamwork as the Bunbury Bears dominated the Basketball WA Country Championships in Perth over the long weekend. In an unprecedented achievement, the Bears clinched titles across the top men's, women's, and masters divisions, showcasing their depth and versatility on the court.

Unstoppable Force: Men's and Women's Triumphs

The competition saw two Bunbury teams vying for the senior men's championship, with the Bears Red team emerging victorious and the Blue team concluding their run at the semifinal stage. The Red team's journey to the top was marked by an undefeated streak, including a pivotal victory over their Blue counterparts and a series of wins against formidable teams such as Mandurah, the WA Country under-18 team, Busselton, and a tie with Albany. Their success culminated in an 11-point semifinal win against Albany, setting the stage for a grand final rematch with Busselton. Despite an early lead by Busselton, the Bears demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess, closing the contest with a decisive 13-5 run. Travis Durnin, with his clutch performance including two late free throws, earned the grand final's MVP title.

Women's and Masters' Categories: A Showcase of Dominance

The women's team mirrored the men's success, displaying exceptional talent and determination throughout the carnival. Excluding a single loss to Australind, the Bears' women's squad dominated their matches, achieving double-digit margins in their victories. Their semifinal win against Esperance by 17 points and a commanding second-half performance in the grand final against the Cyclones underscored their superiority. Tiahna Sears emerged as a pivotal player, earning the grand final MVP with her outstanding scoring efforts. The masters division saw the Bears continuing their winning streak, overcoming Broome in the semifinals and decisively defeating Esperance in the grand final. Todd Bennett's consistent performance earned him the grand final MVP, highlighting the depth of talent within the Bears' ranks.

Reflecting on a Historic Victory

This triumphant weekend for the Bunbury Bears not only underscores their dominance in Western Australian country basketball but also sets a high bar for future tournaments. The collective success across men's, women's, and masters divisions is a testament to the club's comprehensive development programs and commitment to excellence. As the Bears celebrate their historic triple win, their achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and a reminder of the power of teamwork, dedication, and strategic play. Looking ahead, the Bunbury Bears will undoubtedly continue to be a formidable force in the realm of Australian basketball.