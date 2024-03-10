Bulawayo Touts Unite to Form Vuka Uzimele Transport Association, Aiming to Tackle City's Transport Woes

In a remarkable transformation from street touts to organized entrepreneurs, a group of individuals in Bulawayo's Sixth Avenue have established the Vuka Uzimele Transport Association (Vuta), targeting significant changes in the city's public transport sector. This initiative not only aims to address the persistent transport challenges but also seeks to create ample employment opportunities in Zimbabwe's second-largest city. With the association now a familiar name among the locals, its chairperson, Busani Ngwenya, shares insights into Vuta's journey, challenges, and aspirations.

From Humble Beginnings to Ambitious Plans

Initiating as an informal group three years ago, Vuta has evolved significantly, driven by the collective aim of its members to formalize their operations under the Bulawayo Public Transport policy. Despite initial setbacks, including a failed attempt to establish a similar organization, the association's persistence paid off, coinciding with the opening of Egodini Rank. This timely development allowed Vuta to meet the necessary regulatory requirements, marking a crucial step towards their goal of transforming public transport in Bulawayo. Their journey underscores the association's resilience and commitment to improving the city's transport landscape.

Striving for Regulatory Compliance and Expansion

The road to formalization is paved with regulatory challenges, as highlighted by Ngwenya. Adhering to the Bulawayo Public Transport Policy, which mandates ownership of buses for operation, remains a primary objective for Vuta. This requirement aligns with the association's vision to enhance the efficiency and reliability of public transport. Additionally, securing government funding emerges as a critical goal, aimed at facilitating the acquisition of company buses and propelling Vuta towards sustainable growth. The association's proactive engagement with the Bulawayo City Council and efforts to combat illegal pirate taxis further illustrate their dedication to fostering a regulated and organized transport sector.

Collaboration and Future Aspirations

At the heart of Vuta's strategy is a strong emphasis on collaboration, both with the city's authorities and the wider community. By working closely with the Bulawayo City Council and Tendy Three Investments, the association endeavors to eliminate the competition posed by unauthorized pirate taxis, encouraging their registration with legitimate transport associations. This collaborative approach not only aims to streamline operations along Sixth Avenue but also reflects Vuta's broader ambition to redefine public transport in Bulawayo. With aspirations of expanding their fleet and obtaining governmental support, Vuta stands as a beacon of innovation and community-driven change in the city's transport sector.

As Vuta continues to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and sectoral challenges, their story serves as a testament to the power of unity and determination in addressing community issues. The association's journey from street touts to a recognized transport entity encapsulates a broader narrative of resilience, innovation, and collaborative effort, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across Zimbabwe and beyond. By focusing on sustainable growth and public service, Vuta not only aims to transform Bulawayo's transport system but also to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurial spirit among its citizens.