Building a Legacy: A Meaningful Goal for the New Year

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
As we usher in a new year, the notion of building a legacy takes center stage for many, presenting a profound opportunity for goal setting. Philadelphia-based psychotherapist, Lisa Marchiano, accentuates the significance of conceiving a legacy that transcends personal existence. To build a legacy is to ponder the long-term, to contribute something of value that endures beyond one’s lifespan. It impels deep introspection on personal values and strengths.

Concrete Examples of Legacy-Building

Howard Kaplan, a financial advisor, provides a tangible example of legacy-building. He penned a ‘life letter’ to his daughters, a document embodying his values, life lessons, and a playlist of songs carrying deep meaning. Without children of her own, Charming Evelyn dedicated herself to environmental conservation. She volunteered extensively with the Sierra Club, aiming to imprint a positive impact on our planet for future generations to inherit.

The Role of Ethical Wills in Legacy-Building

Nancy Sharp, a noted author and story coach, champions the creation of ethical wills, or life letters. These non-legal documents encapsulate a person’s essence and wishes for posterity. Sharp advocates for sharing these letters during one’s lifetime rather than posthumously. This process of legacy-building intertwines with the human quest for meaning and purpose, engendering a deeper sense of contentment in life, as per Marchiano’s insights.

Legacy-Building: Not Just for the Elderly

Contrary to conventional wisdom, legacy-building is not an exercise exclusive to the elderly. Marchiano encourages younger individuals to draft life letters as well. The unpredictable nature of life emphasizes the pressing need to pass on one’s legacy, regardless of age. The process of creating a life letter for future generations can be a transformative experience, enabling individuals to imprint their beliefs, values, and blessings on the fabric of time.

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

