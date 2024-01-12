en English
BNN Newsroom

Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Saleh Fetouh, a bridge player from Buffalo, has made his mark at the Cleveland Rock & Roll Regional Tournament. The tournament took place from January 3 to 7, in the city of Independence, Ohio. Fetouh showcased an impressive performance, earning 34.85 master points, tying him for the 17th place in the overall rankings. He wasn’t the lone warrior from Buffalo, as Jay Levy, another player from the same city, also placed well, scoring 11.29 points.

Buffalo Bridge Center’s Annual Meeting and More

The Buffalo Bridge Center, a hub for local bridge players, is all set to conduct its annual meeting on January 20. An open game, free for its members, will follow the meeting. The Center offers a myriad of in-person and online games to cater to the changing preferences of its members. Starting from January 1, new pricing has been implemented, for which further details can be found on the center’s website or by contacting them directly over the phone.

Bridge Clubs and Their Schedules

The article also sheds light on various bridge clubs and their scheduled games and lessons. This includes virtual games that are hosted on Bridge Base Online, providing an opportunity for those who prefer the comfort of their homes. The calendar for upcoming regional and sectional tournaments is also mentioned, offering a glimpse into the future events for the enthusiasts.

Master Point Leaders and Duplicate Bridge Column

The piece also lists the master point leaders for club play, categorized by the number of points earned, offering an insight into the competitive landscape. Information on accessing the Duplicate Bridge column online, formerly published in The Buffalo News, is provided, ensuring that fans and players can keep up with the latest news and strategies in the world of bridge.

