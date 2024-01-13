Buckinghamshire Church’s Redevelopment Plans Rejected Amid Community Opposition

St Leonard’s Parochial Church Council in Chesham Bois, Buckinghamshire, has met a roadblock in its ambitious vision to build a new multi-functional parish centre. The Church’s proposal, which included the demolition of an existing church hall and the construction of a new facility, was recently rejected by the Buckinghamshire Council’s planning committee. The envisioned centre held promise for a growing congregation with amenities like a cafe, day nursery, replacement rectory, prayer room, substation, and bicycle storage. However, the proposal faced stiff opposition from more than 250 local residents, leading to its eventual rejection.

Concerns Over Scale and Impact

The objections primarily centered around the sheer scale of the proposed development and the potential repercussions it could have on the local community. Among these concerns were fears about traffic congestion and pollution, exacerbated by the proposed addition of 90 car parking spaces. This is not the first time the Church’s redevelopment plans for the site have been turned down, suggesting a continuous struggle in finding a balance between meeting parish needs and maintaining community harmony.

Controversial Comments Stir the Pot

Adding fuel to the fire, Wendy Clow, the rector’s wife, delivered a sermon labeling those opposing the plans as ‘evil-doers’, a comment that received considerable backlash from community members. The Church was quick to offer an apology for the sermon, acknowledging the offense it had caused. Though it served to intensify the controversy around the development plans.

Next Steps for St Leonard’s Church

Local ward councillor, David King, expressed his concerns about the scale of the development and hinted at suspicions over its true purposes. He suggested that the proposed centre bore a closer resemblance to a commercial conference centre than a parish facility. The Church, despite the setback, remains committed to considering community feedback and deciding on its next steps. The rejection of the planning application points to a broader challenge faced by many growing congregations across the country: how to expand and modernize facilities without disrupting their local communities.