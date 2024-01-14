en English
BNN Newsroom

Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II’s Deteriorating Health

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:14 pm EST
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II’s Deteriorating Health

In an unprecedented revelation, Buckingham Palace had reportedly contemplated activating a regency due to the deteriorating health of the late Queen Elizabeth II. A new book asserts that palace aides deeply feared a public collapse of the Queen, rendering the idea of a regency ‘almost inevitable.’

The Nature of Regency

Regency, an established constitutional mechanism, allows a regent to assume the monarch’s responsibilities when the monarch is incapacitated due to illness. These deliberations on the potential regency occurred prior to the Queen’s death, shedding light on the severity of her health situation and the level of concern amongst her aides.

Behind-the-Scenes Preparations

The book’s claims underscore the meticulous planning and preparations taking place behind palace walls during the Queen’s final months. It underscores the challenges faced by the monarchy during this period and the extensive protocols in place to ensure the continuity of the monarchy in times of crisis.

The Queen’s Final Hours

The late Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, released a memo detailing her final hours. It stated that she passed peacefully in her sleep, free of pain. This memo features prominently in a new biography of King Charles III, penned by Robert Hardman. The biography includes the Queen’s final paperwork, her last royal order, and accounts of visits from family members before her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death will never be known, as she suffered from multiple ailments in her final year. The official entry in the Register of Deaths cites ‘old age’ as the cause of death, with no other factors mentioned.

Regency Considerations

Ahead of the Queen’s passing, Buckingham Palace gave ‘serious and detailed thought’ to the idea of a regency. The plan was broken down into options, including a ‘regency-light’ and a ‘reversible regency.’ The book describes the ‘years of anxiety’ within the Royal Household at the prospect of a regency, with Prince Charles reportedly ‘extremely reluctant’ to discuss the matter with staff.

The Queen, aware of her impending demise, ensured she spent time with her youngest great-grandchildren during her final summer, aiming to leave them with ‘happy memories.’

BNN Newsroom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

