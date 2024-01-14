Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II’s Deteriorating Health

In an unprecedented revelation, Buckingham Palace had reportedly contemplated activating a regency due to the deteriorating health of the late Queen Elizabeth II. A new book asserts that palace aides deeply feared a public collapse of the Queen, rendering the idea of a regency ‘almost inevitable.’

The Nature of Regency

Regency, an established constitutional mechanism, allows a regent to assume the monarch’s responsibilities when the monarch is incapacitated due to illness. These deliberations on the potential regency occurred prior to the Queen’s death, shedding light on the severity of her health situation and the level of concern amongst her aides.

Behind-the-Scenes Preparations

The book’s claims underscore the meticulous planning and preparations taking place behind palace walls during the Queen’s final months. It underscores the challenges faced by the monarchy during this period and the extensive protocols in place to ensure the continuity of the monarchy in times of crisis.

The Queen’s Final Hours

The late Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, released a memo detailing her final hours. It stated that she passed peacefully in her sleep, free of pain. This memo features prominently in a new biography of King Charles III, penned by Robert Hardman. The biography includes the Queen’s final paperwork, her last royal order, and accounts of visits from family members before her passing.

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death will never be known, as she suffered from multiple ailments in her final year. The official entry in the Register of Deaths cites ‘old age’ as the cause of death, with no other factors mentioned.

Regency Considerations

Ahead of the Queen’s passing, Buckingham Palace gave ‘serious and detailed thought’ to the idea of a regency. The plan was broken down into options, including a ‘regency-light’ and a ‘reversible regency.’ The book describes the ‘years of anxiety’ within the Royal Household at the prospect of a regency, with Prince Charles reportedly ‘extremely reluctant’ to discuss the matter with staff.

The Queen, aware of her impending demise, ensured she spent time with her youngest great-grandchildren during her final summer, aiming to leave them with ‘happy memories.’