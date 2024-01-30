Bucharest Taxi Drivers Protest Against Ridesharing Platform Taxation

On January 29, hundreds of taxi drivers converged in front of the Parliament building in Bucharest, Romania, voicing their discontent with what they perceive as an unjust taxation system that favors ridesharing platforms like Uber and Bolt. The drivers claim that these platforms exploit their preferential tax status, engaging in dumping practices that harm local businesses and the Romanian economy.

Demands for Fair Taxation

Vasile Cristian, a spokesperson for the protesters, elucidated their concerns and warned of a possible escalation of the situation. "If our grievances are not addressed, we may resort to blocking the city," he threatened. The drivers are requesting modifications in the legal framework that ensure fair competition amidst the technological advancements in the transportation industry.

Government Response

The government has acknowledged the situation, initiating a dialogue with representatives from both traditional taxi services and ridesharing platform operators. A consensus was reached to present observations for amendments to the existing legislation regulating the industry.

Protest in the Capital’s Constitution Square

A protest was also organized by the Association of Bucharest-Ilfov Taxi Drivers in the Capital’s Constitution Square. Further meetings are scheduled to review these observations and engage in discussions regarding potential legislative changes, as confirmed by a government statement. The outcome of these discussions could potentially reshape the transportation landscape in Bucharest, balancing the scales between traditional taxi services and ridesharing platforms.