BTS Leader RM Lauded for Elevating Korean Literature in the West

In a recent revelation that underscores the pervasive influence of pop culture, RM, the leader of the global sensation BTS, has been commended for his instrumental role in amplifying the popularity of Korean literature in the West. This acknowledgment comes from Anton Hur, the official English translator of the BTS memoir, who shared these insights during an interview at the Emirates Literature Festival on February 2, 2024.

RM's Significant Impact

According to Hur, RM's endorsements had a profound effect on the sales of Korean books he had translated, which had earlier struggled to make a significant mark in the Western market. His recommendations were so powerful, they managed to sell out three prints of the books, thereby drawing attention to the transformative impact of his influence. The BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, has been lauded for his contribution to the rise of Korean literature, attracting a global audience to the unique narratives and cultural insights that these works offer.

Army's Role in Promoting Korean Literature

ARMY, the dedicated fan base of BTS, played a substantial role in this literary phenomenon. Their enthusiasm and willingness to delve deeper into the cultural context of their favorite band led to the soaring sales of these Korean books. The ripple effect of RM's influence, coupled with the fans' eagerness, led to a cultural exchange that transcended geographical and linguistic barriers.

Netizens Praise RM's Influence

RM's impact was not lost on netizens who were introduced to Korean literature through his suggestions. They praised his influence and the doors he has opened for Korean literature to reach a wider audience. One such book that gained particular attention was 'Indeterminate Inflorescence' by Lee Seong-bok, which became a topic of discussion after RM posted about it prior to its publication.

Currently serving in the mandatory military service in South Korea, RM continues to make waves, not just in the music industry, but also in the literary world. His influence, which has been acknowledged and commended by authors and translators alike, stands as testimony to the power of pop culture in promoting literature and fostering cross-cultural understanding.