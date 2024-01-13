Brussels Airport Records Significant Recovery in 2023: Passenger Traffic Soars, Cargo Operations Show Resilience

Brussels Airport enjoyed a robust recovery in 2023, as passenger traffic rose by a significant 17% from the previous year, reaching a total of 22.2 million passengers. This figure represents 84% of the pre-pandemic traffic levels seen in 2019. The growth was largely fuelled by a resurgence in the leisure segment, which almost completely recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, highlighted this positive trend, coming on the heels of 2022’s doubling of passenger numbers.

Passenger Traffic and Destinations

The top five countries visited from Brussels Airport in 2023 were Spain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the United States. The airport saw a 21% increase in transit passengers, indicating a resurgence not just in direct flights but also in connecting flights. The average number of passengers per flight also saw an upswing, reflecting the overall recovery of the aviation sector.

Cargo Operations Show Resilience

Despite challenges in the cargo sector, Brussels Airport’s cargo operations demonstrated resilience. The total cargo volume for 2023 stood at 700,846 tonnes, marking a 10% decrease from the previous year. However, this decrease was less than other European airports, with flown cargo specifically only seeing a 6% decline. The majority of cargo imports originated from Asia, Africa, and North America.

Flight Movements Increase, Cargo Flights Decrease

Flight movements at Brussels Airport increased by 7% in 2023, totalling 192,257 movements. This increase was driven by a 12% rise in passenger flights. Conversely, cargo flights saw an 8% decrease, reflecting the challenges faced in the cargo sector. Despite this, the airport’s performance in 2023 reaffirms its position as a crucial player in European aviation.

December 2023, however, posed challenges for Brussels Airport, with cargo transport experiencing a 21% decrease compared to December 2022. This included declines across the full freighter, express services, and trucked cargo segments. Nonetheless, belly cargo – cargo transported in the belly of passenger aircraft – recorded a slight increase of 0.2%.

In conclusion, Brussels Airport’s performance in 2023 paints a picture of a strong recovery in passenger traffic and a resilient cargo operation. The airport’s success in these areas, in spite of ongoing challenges, solidifies its status as a key player in European aviation.