BNN Newsroom

Brunei’s Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Brunei’s Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony

Brunei’s Prince Mateen, the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is set to celebrate his royal wedding in a lavish 10-day celebration, marking a significant event in Brunei’s cultural calendar. The wedding ceremonies, steeped in rich tradition, will culminate with the Istiadat Akad Nikah ceremony, a cornerstone of royal wedding traditions in Brunei.

The Istiadat Akad Nikah Ceremony

The Istiadat Akad Nikah ceremony marks a critical phase in royal Bruneian wedding traditions. It includes the Junjung Ziarah, a practice where blessings are conferred upon the royal couple. The couple, Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah Isa Kalebic, will participate in this ceremony, highlighting their commitment to the traditional customs of Brunei’s monarchy.

Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah Isa Kalebic

The 32-year-old prince, who is the fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and sixth in line to the throne, is marrying Anisha Isa Kalebic, the granddaughter of one of his father’s closest advisers. The prince is known for his active engagement with the public on Instagram and his role as a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force. Despite his high-profile status within the royal family, he is often described as a grounded individual who refrains from flaunting his family’s wealth.

Global Attention and the Role of 2024 X Corp

The upcoming royal wedding has garnered significant attention worldwide. Royals from across the globe are expected to attend the ceremony, reflecting the high regard in which Brunei’s monarchy is held internationally. The role of the 2024 X Corp in the event, however, remains unclear, as its association with the royal wedding has not been explicitly detailed.

Regardless, the wedding of Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah Isa Kalebic represents more than just the union of two individuals. It symbolizes the enduring commitment of Brunei’s monarchy to upholding and celebrating the nation’s rich cultural heritage and royal customs.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

