Brunei's Minister of Religious Affairs Distributes Mushaf Al-Quran in Cambodian Mosque

The Minister of Religious Affairs of Brunei, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, visited Al A'la Prek Pa Mosque in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday, marking a significant gesture of goodwill and religious cooperation. This act underscores Brunei's commitment to fostering Islamic education and solidarity amongst Muslims internationally, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Advertisment

Strengthening Islamic Ties

Upon his arrival at the mosque, located in the Chbar Ampov district, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin was warmly greeted by Al-A’la mosque committee members, led by Haji Dahlane bin Yousof. This visit not only highlights the Sultanate’s concern for the welfare of Muslims in Cambodia but also aims to strengthen the ties within the Islamic community. The minister and his spouse's presence at the mosque, a structure that has been rebuilt to accommodate the growing number of Muslim congregants in the area, served as a gesture of solidarity and support from Brunei Darussalam.

Enhancing Religious Practices

Advertisment

The distribution of Brunei Darussalam’s Mushaf Al-Quran at Al-A’la Prek Pa Mosque represents a pivotal effort to enhance the religious practices among Muslims in Cambodia. With 978 families, equating to 5,033 individuals, the Muslim community in the Chbar Ampov district actively uses the mosque for daily prayers, Friday prayers, and various Islamic activities. This initiative by the Brunei government not only aids in augmenting the spiritual knowledge and piety of the local Muslim population but also fortifies the educational and religious ties between Brunei and Cambodia.

A Broader Perspective

Brunei's act of distributing Mushaf Al-Quran in Cambodia is a reflection of its broader vision to play a significant role in the international Islamic community. By extending a hand of friendship and cooperation to fellow Muslims around the world, Brunei demonstrates a commendable approach to international relations, rooted in mutual respect and religious solidarity. This initiative, set against the backdrop of Ramadhan, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of compassion, generosity, and the strengthening of bonds within the global Islamic community.

As the minister concludes his visit, the echoes of this commendable act of cross-border religious support linger, inviting reflections on the power of faith-based diplomacy and the potential for closer ties between nations through shared religious values and practices. The distribution of the Mushaf Al-Quran in Cambodia by Brunei’s Minister of Religious Affairs not only marks a moment of unity but also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at fostering a more interconnected and supportive Islamic world.