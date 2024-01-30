Brunei Shotokan Karate Athletes Celebrate Major Milestones

In a remarkable display of prowess and discipline, four martial artists from the Brunei Shotokan Karate Association Club (BSKA) - Muhammad Haneef bin Metassan, Siti Natrah Badriah binti Metassan, Muhammad Zul Farhan bin Roslan, and Alexander Jacklya bin Dakius - have achieved significant milestones in their careers. Taking center stage at the Brunei Darussalam Sports School, each athlete showcased their mastery of karate principles and physical skills to ascend to their new ranks.

Black Belt Milestones

Muhammad Haneef, Siti Natrah Badriah, and Muhammad Zul Farhan were awarded the coveted 1st Dan black belt, a testament to their dedication and proficiency. On the other hand, Alexander Jacklya climbed a step further to secure a 2nd Dan black belt, underlining his advanced mastery of the martial art.

Grading Ceremony: A Tradition of Honor

The grading ceremony, an integral part of martial arts that allows athletes to ascend in rank and display their prowess, was meticulously overseen by renowned martial arts experts, Shihan Pengiran Sabri bin Pengiran Mohammad and Shihan Dr Haji Kamaruddin bin Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib. The experts not only evaluated the athletes' performances but also praised their determination and skill.

Continuous Growth and Humility in Martial Arts

Along with celebrating these achievements, the experts underscored the importance of continual improvement and humility in the pursuit of martial excellence. This event serves as a reminder of the enduring tradition of grading within martial arts, a method used to evaluate and honor the progress and skills of practitioners.