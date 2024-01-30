Brunei Innovation Lab Unveils Safety XR: A Revolutionary Safety Training System

The Brunei Innovation Lab (BIL) has unveiled a cutting-edge virtual training system christened Safety XR. The system, designed to simulate real-life hazards in a controlled environment, utilizes extended reality (XR) technologies including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and XR. This innovative initiative is set to transform safety training in high-risk industries such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare.

BIL's Innovation for Enhanced Safety

During the launch ceremony, BIL's General Manager, Freddie Ting Lik Wei, underscored the organization's commitment to innovation and the evolution of safety protocols across diverse industries. He emphasized that the introduction of Safety XR is a testament to BIL's ongoing dedication to leveraging technological advancements for improved safety training.

Collaborative Efforts for Safety XR

The Safety XR system is a collaborative achievement involving Rumine Corporation, MAED Training, and Young & Smart Technology (YST). It forms part of the ASEAN-ROK cooperative project, an initiative aimed at transforming regional safety training. This collective effort was praised by Sarinah binti Ziziumiza, co-founder of Rumine Corporation, who accentuated its significance in shaping the future of safety training.

A High-Profile Launch

The launch event attracted an array of dignitaries, including the Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC), Mazriyani binti Haji Abdul Ghani, the Ambassador of Korea to Brunei Darussalam, Kim Soung-eun, and Business Director of YST Corp, Han Sangil. Their presence underscored the importance of this breakthrough in safety training, not only for Brunei but for the ASEAN region as a whole.