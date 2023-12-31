en English
BNN Newsroom

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

In a striking display of agility and teamwork, the Boston Bruins emerged victorious over the New Jersey Devils in a gripping showdown at the TD Garden. The Bruins’ scoring powerhouses, David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk, each netted two goals, leading the way to a decisive 5-2 victory.

Overturning the Odds

Despite trailing by two goals in the initial phase of the game, the Bruins orchestrated a dramatic turnaround with four consecutive goals in the second period. This outburst of offensive prowess not only overturned the deficit but also laid the foundation for their ultimate win. Bruins’ goalie, Linus Ullmark, was instrumental in securing their lead with an impressive 31 saves. The victory marks a welcome return to form for the Bruins, who had suffered a short losing streak before this game.

Key Players and Noteworthy Performances

On the Devils’ side, Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes managed to find the net, initially steering their team into the lead. However, their early dominance could not be sustained against the Bruins’ relentless onslaught. Tyler Toffoli assisted twice for the Devils, but his efforts were eclipsed by the Bruins’ remarkable comeback.

Brad Marchand’s setup for a goal was a turning point, marking Jake DeBrusk’s first goal since November 30. DeBrusk’s scoring drought was broken in timely fashion, adding to the Bruins’ tally and boosting their morale. Coach Jim Montgomery lauded his team’s resilience and adherence to Bruins hockey, attributing their win to the strong response from the bench and physical play.

Injuries and Records

The intensity of the game was not without repercussions. Both teams suffered injuries, with Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy and the Devils’ Timo Meier forced to leave the game. The evening was not without its silver lining for the Devils, as Hughes made a mark by becoming the second rookie defenseman in Devils history to score in three consecutive games.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

