Bruce Campbell Assumes Interim CEO Role at BRI, Pledges Continued Innovation

Dr. Bruce Campbell CNZM, a notable figure in the field of plant sciences and a recipient of the esteemed 2017 Prime Minister's Science Prize, has stepped into the role of Interim CEO at the Bragato Research Institute (BRI), effective from February 7. This appointment follows a distinguished five-year tenure as a BRI Director, building on his extensive background as Chief Operating Officer at Plant & Food Research.

Academic Excellence and Industry Impact

Campbell's academic pedigree is fortified by his PhD in plant sciences from the University of Sheffield. His illustrious career is marked by a series of accolades, acknowledging his consistent contributions to the scientific community and the wine industry at large.

Driving Innovation in Wine Research

One of Campbell's significant contributions to BRI has been the establishment of the Research Governance Committee. The committee's charter is to maximize the institute's scientific contributions to the wine industry by ensuring the effective transfer of new knowledge to winegrowers. This initiative underscores Campbell's commitment to bridging the gap between scientific exploration and practical application.

Continuing the Legacy and Looking Ahead

As Campbell assumes his interim leadership role, he promises to continue building on BRI's innovative efforts to benefit winegrowers and the broader industry. BRI has expressed gratitude towards former CEO Jerey Clarke for his service and is actively seeking a permanent CEO replacement. In the interim, the institute is invigorated by the addition of three new Board members, reaffirming its commitment to advancing New Zealand's wine industry through science and innovation.