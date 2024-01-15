Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week

In the heart of Broward County, Florida, high school athletes are putting their skills on display as they approach the crucial postseason for winter sports. As the season matures, a weekly feature has returned, inviting the public to participate and vote for the top performer of the week in Broward County high school sports. With the online poll closing on January 18th, the community has a chance to celebrate their local athletes.

Top Performers of the Week

The list of candidates features five standout athletes who made their mark in the previous week’s games. In the boys’ basketball category, Jeremy Elyzee of Pembroke Pines Charter distinguished himself with a massive haul of 65 points and 30 rebounds. Not far behind him was Harry Gelin from South Plantation, who achieved an impressive 74 points and 24 rebounds.

Girls’ Soccer Stars

In girls’ soccer, Lily O’Neil from Fort Lauderdale demonstrated her worth between the posts with nine saves, contributing to a shutout victory. Equally notable was Annabelle Rhodes from Chaminade, who made her presence felt on the field by scoring a whopping five goals in a single game.

A Community Affair

These athletes have made significant contributions to their respective teams, showcasing the athletic prowess and competitive spirit thriving in Broward County’s high school sports scene. The community is encouraged to participate in the online poll and vote for the athlete they believe had the most outstanding performance. This initiative not only acknowledges the athletes’ hard work but also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among locals.