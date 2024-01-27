Bronx Residents Fight to Preserve Community Garden Amid Proposed Construction

Residents of West Farms in The Bronx are standing firm against a proposed development, fearing it will cast a long shadow over River Garden, a cherished community green space. A 13-story residential tower, planned by Abingdon Square Partners, is set to rise on an adjacent lot. The community's concern: the tower threatens the vital sunlight needed by the garden's crops, including tomatoes and peppers.

A Green Oasis Amid Urban Concrete

Since its establishment by the NYC Parks Department in 1978, River Garden has been an urban oasis in The Bronx. It not only offers a verdant escape from city life but also serves as a vital source of fresh produce from late spring to fall. In a neighborhood devoid of grocery stores, where fast food is often the only readily available option, the garden is a beacon of healthy eating.

Revitalization vs. Preservation: The Central Bronx Dilemma

While acknowledging the benefits of Central Bronx's revitalization, residents are concerned about the implications of this new development. The towering residential structure is not just a potential threat to their garden, but also to the neighborhood's infrastructure. The proposed plan offers no solution to accommodate the influx of new residents in terms of parking space. This, combined with the possible loss of the garden, has the community on edge.

Community's Plea: Expand the Green, Preserve the Garden

The residents are urging the city to consider a different path. They propose that the city purchases the lot to expand the garden rather than allowing for its potential eclipse by the planned tower. The Parks Department, committed to enhancing green spaces, is presently reviewing the request. However, it remains uncertain whether the city can afford the lot, purchased for millions by the developer. Abingdon Square Partners, the stakeholder holding the keys to the garden's future, has maintained silence on the matter.