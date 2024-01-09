en English
BNN Newsroom

Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support

The Albanian American Open Hand Association, a beacon of hope in the Bronx, New York, finds itself grappling with an acute food shortage. This crisis has compelled them to turn away the very families they serve, casting a gloomy shadow over the annual Three Kings Day celebration. This event, customarily marked by food distribution, was starkly different this year. The shelves that once brimmed with sustenance stood hauntingly empty, leaving the organization bereft of the resources needed to provide their usual support to the hundreds of families that depend on their bi-weekly food distribution services on Lydig Avenue.

Unprecedented Times, Unprecedented Measures

The association’s president, Alexander Nilaj, voiced his distress over the predicament, a first in the organization’s ten-year history. Food insecurity in the area has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, with demand doubling and outstripping the nonprofit’s capabilities. The escalating crisis underscores the critical role the association has played in the community’s fight against hunger and poverty.

A Plea for Help

In the past, the association found a lifeline in the form of community support. Local news outlet PIX11 News catalyzed the repair of one of the nonprofit’s delivery vans and even rallied viewers to donate a new one. Despite having the means to distribute food, the stark absence of supplies remains the proverbial elephant in the room.

The Stakes are High

Community Advocate Bobby Brooks and Joanna Flores from Anthem Community Relations have spotlighted the dire repercussions for the community if the food source remains depleted. The prospect of residents facing starvation is not a distant nightmare but a looming reality. Their desperate call to action reverberates across the community, imploring local businesses and benevolent individuals to donate generously to avert a full-blown crisis.

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

