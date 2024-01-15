en English
BNN Newsroom

Bromford Housing Association Makes Landmark Land Acquisition in Gloucestershire

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
In a significant move towards expanding its affordable housing offerings, Bromford, a housing association, has successfully completed the acquisition of a 19.5-acre site in Matson, Gloucestershire. This marks the organization’s largest land purchase to date, a strategic investment that resonates with Bromford’s ambition to reduce its reliance on section 106 agreements and take the helm of its development projects.

Bromford’s Strategic Acquisition

The Matson site, conveniently situated near the M5 motorway, already has outline planning permission for 217 homes—a decision made by Gloucester City Council in April 2021. Bromford plans to submit a comprehensive planning application by the summer for a mixed-tenure development, encompassing rental homes, shared ownership properties, and homes for outright sale. This diverse blend of housing options underscores the association’s commitment to providing access to high-quality, affordable homes for individuals and families across the spectrum of housing needs.

Creating a Vibrant Community

Robin Smith, Bromford’s Operations Director, articulated the organization’s enthusiasm about the acquisition and its potential. He underscored the vision of creating a vibrant community with modern, energy-efficient housing, speaking to the broader implications of the project in terms of its potential to transform the regional housing landscape. The development project is set to be executed by Bromford’s in-house construction team, subject to further planning permission, reinforcing the association’s commitment to quality and accountability.

Expansion Plans

Beyond this recent acquisition, Bromford is actively scouting for additional land deals to further extend its affordable housing solutions across the region. The association already has a significant presence in Gloucestershire, where it operates as the largest social landlord, managing over 46,000 homes, 12,000 of which are in the county itself. Construction on a previously acquired site in Snow Capel for 180 new homes is in the pipeline, and Bromford’s construction team has recently initiated the development of 100 homes in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire. These ongoing initiatives underscore Bromford’s steadfast commitment to addressing affordable housing needs across the region.

BNN Newsroom
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

