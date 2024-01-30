Brodie Kostecki Considers Early Exit From Erebus Motorsport

In an unexpected turn of events, reigning Supercars champion, Brodie Kostecki, is reportedly on the brink of severing ties with Erebus Motorsport. Kostecki, a pivotal figure in driving Erebus to clinch both the driver and team championships in the Supercars arena, is considering terminating his contract ahead of its expiry, with less than a month left before the launch of the new season.

A Sudden Departure

Renowned racing news outlet, Speedcafe, asserts that Kostecki has settled on his decision to abandon Erebus. He is projected to be succeeded by Todd Hazelwood. This abrupt departure comes as a shock, particularly as Kostecki is in the final year of his contract with Erebus.

Last-Ditch Efforts to Retain Kostecki

News Corp reveals that there were frantic negotiations on Tuesday in a desperate bid to persuade Kostecki to remain with the team. However, Kostecki and his management have remained conspicuously silent, offering no comments on the matter.

The Supercars Grid Conundrum

The Supercars grid for the imminent season is already packed, implying that if Kostecki does indeed leave Erebus, a current driver would have to be ejected from another team to make room for him. This dilemma adds a layer of complexity to an already heated pre-season.

Erebus Motorsport's Shifting Dynamics

Erebus Motorsport has already been grappling with substantial changes. Will Brown has shifted to Triple Eight to fill the void left by Shane van Gisbergen, who made a move to NASCAR. Additionally, the team is dealing with the departure of co-driver Jack Perkins. The potential exit of Kostecki further compounds the challenges faced by Erebus as they gear up for the forthcoming season.