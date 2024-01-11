en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

British Rapper Skepta Withdraws Controversial Artwork Amid Anti-Semitism Accusations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
British Rapper Skepta Withdraws Controversial Artwork Amid Anti-Semitism Accusations

In the world of music, controversy is not uncommon. However, when that controversy intersects with historical atrocities, it becomes a cause for concern. British rapper Skepta recently found himself at the center of such a controversy, with his new single “Gas Me Up” sparking allegations of anti-Semitism.

Artwork Ignites Controversy

The backlash stemmed from the single’s artwork, which features a man with a shaved head and the phrase ‘Gas Me Up’ tattooed on his scalp. Critics were quick to interpret this imagery as a reference to the gas chambers used during the Holocaust – a period of history marked by the systematic genocide of six million Jews by the Nazi regime. This perceived insensitivity sparked outrage, prompting the rapper to withdraw the artwork.

The Rapper’s Response

Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, clarified that the artwork was not intended to be anti-Semitic. The imagery, he explained, was inspired by the skinhead subculture and his parents’ experience in the UK in the 80s. Despite this explanation, he acknowledged the offense caused and promised to be more mindful in future artistic endeavors. He also shared images from the mood board that inspired the artwork, emphasizing his commitment to artistic expression.

Examining the Bigger Picture

While this incident can be seen as an individual case of insensitivity, it also highlights broader concerns about anti-Semitism in the entertainment industry and society at large. The swift condemnation of Skepta’s artwork underscores the importance of historical awareness and sensitivity in artistic expression. As we move forward, incidents like this serve as a reminder of the need for artists to understand and respect the weight of the symbols they incorporate into their work.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
James Marsden's Mother Expresses Pride Over Golden Globe Nomination
Golden Globe nominee James Marsden recently shared a touching text message from his mother, Kathleen Marsden, showcasing her overwhelming pride and joy at his nomination. Despite not clinching the award for his role in the series ‘Jury Duty,’ the affectionate exchange between mother and son captivated fans on social media, painting a heartwarming picture of
James Marsden's Mother Expresses Pride Over Golden Globe Nomination
Unveiling the Lives of Brooke Shields' Siblings: A Tale of Solidarity and Individuality
2 hours ago
Unveiling the Lives of Brooke Shields' Siblings: A Tale of Solidarity and Individuality
Tom Ellis Open to Reprising 'Lucifer' Role Under Specific Conditions Amidst 'Sandman' Adaptation
2 hours ago
Tom Ellis Open to Reprising 'Lucifer' Role Under Specific Conditions Amidst 'Sandman' Adaptation
DPC Approves New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub Development
1 hour ago
DPC Approves New Boutique Hotel and Cultural Hub Development
Taylor Swift Targeted in Deepfake Scam: A Wake-up Call to the Rising Threat
2 hours ago
Taylor Swift Targeted in Deepfake Scam: A Wake-up Call to the Rising Threat
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Deepen Egypt's Economic Crisis
2 hours ago
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Deepen Egypt's Economic Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
2 mins
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
4 mins
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
8 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
9 mins
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
10 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
15 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
15 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
16 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app