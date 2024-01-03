Bristol’s Green Party Proposes Solution to Housing Crisis: Conversion of Vacant Spaces

In a decisive move to tackle the city’s housing crisis, Bristol’s Green Party is putting forth a motion to convert empty retail and office spaces into homes. The motion also proposes to ensure the construction of homes that have already received planning permission. Government and local statistics highlight an urgent need for this initiative, with over 5,000 homes in Bristol currently unoccupied, including around 400 social rent homes. The housing waiting list encompasses 21,000 households, and homelessness was estimated to have affected more than 3,000 people in 2023.

Tackling Housing and Climate Crises Together

Adding to the urgency, more than 13,500 homes have been granted planning permission, yet many have not seen the light of day. The proposed solution is the Local Plan, which is set to be submitted to the Secretary of State, outlining a 15-year development strategy. A key element of this strategy is retrofitting and reusing existing buildings to meet housing needs while also reducing carbon emissions. The plan underscores the importance of reducing carbon emissions associated with new constructions. The idea is that repurposing buildings can help tackle both the housing and climate crises simultaneously.

Collaboration and Transparency

The Green Party motion calls for collaboration with private property owners and developers to make the most of unused spaces and ensure the delivery of planned homes. The aim is to carry out these transformations transparently, keeping public needs at the forefront. The council has a vision of promoting social value through affordable housing, community-led housing projects, and effective management of land and buildings.

Limitations and Expectations

Despite the ambitious plans, the council acknowledges the limitations posed by funding constraints. There is a recognized need to partner with external entities to achieve the set goals. The motion is perceived as a step forward in addressing Bristol’s longstanding housing issues. A vote on this initiative is slated for the forthcoming Tuesday. The outcome of this vote could set a precedent for how cities across the country address similar challenges in the future.