BNN Newsroom

Brilliant Black Minds Program Expands, Championing Diversity in Tech Industry

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
In an inspiring move towards inclusivity in the tech industry, the Brilliant Black Minds program by Karat has announced its expansion with the addition of major partners including DocuSign, Electronic Arts, Intuit, Snap, Uber, Unity, and Zillow. These new collaborators join hands with existing partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, and Flatiron Health, creating a formidable alliance dedicated to fostering diversity in the technology arena.

Brilliant Black Minds: A Beacon of Change

The program has received backing from none other than Serena Williams, a global tennis icon and investor in the initiative. Williams emphasized the significance of harnessing diverse minds to conceive and implement innovative technological solutions. The primary goal of Brilliant Black Minds is to level the playing field for Black software engineers by providing essential mentorship, networking opportunities, and comprehensive preparation for job applications and interviews.

Crystal Moore, VP of Brilliant Black Minds at Karat, shed light on the program’s potential to instigate tangible change. She emphasized the shift from mere discussions about diversity to impactful actions that generate results. This sentiment was echoed by representatives from Intuit and Uber, who reiterated their companies’ commitment to representation and diversity, acknowledging the synergy and strength it brings to their products and workforce.

Addressing Underrepresentation in Software Engineering

The program is a direct response to the underrepresentation of Black individuals in software engineering, a field where only 5% identify as Black. The aim is to generate more equitable opportunities within the sector, empowering Black engineers to excel and make significant contributions to the advancement of technology. The expansion of the Brilliant Black Minds program is a monumental step in that direction, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing journey towards diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Simultaneous Sustainability Initiative

In a parallel development, sustainable aviation firm, Odys Aviation, has entered into a partnership with Aramex to expedite cargo operations in the UAE, Oman, and other burgeoning economies. The collaboration will leverage Odys Aviation’s hybrid electric VTOL aircraft and Aramex’s fleet management skills to potentially decrease carbon emissions by up to 76 percent. This initiative aligns with the UAE U.S. Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), marking a significant stride towards establishing a sustainable, low-carbon aviation sector in the region.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

