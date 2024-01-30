Bridging the Digital Divide: 'Linklado' Enables Online Communication in Indigenous Languages

In a groundbreaking move to bridge the digital gap in Brazilian Indigenous communities, a novel smartphone application, 'Linklado', has been unveiled. This application aims to facilitate seamless online communication in the communities' native languages. Brazil, a nation boasting over 250 million cell phones for its 203 million inhabitants, has seen its Indigenous populace, numbering approximately 1.7 million, often overlooked in the digital revolution. The reason behind this exclusion primarily lies in the lack of digital devices that accommodate the rich linguistic diversity of these communities.

'Linklado': A Technological Leap for Indigenous Linguistic Inclusion

The creation of 'Linklado' marks an essential stride in addressing this shortcoming. It equips smartphones with a digital keyboard inclusive of the diverse Latin letters, bars, swoops, accents, and other unique marks that form an integral part of various Indigenous alphabets in Brazil. This innovative approach serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it makes the use of technology and online communication less daunting for the Indigenous population. On the other, it ensures that their communication remains rooted in their own languages, thereby preserving their linguistic heritage.

'Linklado': The Brainchild of Amazonian Innovators

Two young visionaries from the Amazon region are behind the development of 'Linklado'. The application, which has already been downloaded more than 3,000 times, is compatible with every Indigenous language in the Amazon, approximately 40 in total. But the features of 'Linklado' extend beyond merely facilitating communication in native languages.

Preserving Languages and Empowering Women

Besides serving as a digital bridge, 'Linklado' also provides a platform for non-speakers to have their texts translated into Indigenous languages. This feature not only encourages interaction but also creates an income source for Indigenous women, who are paid for these translation services. Furthermore, 'Linklado' plays a vital role in preserving endangered languages that are at risk of extinction, thereby contributing to the safeguarding of Indigenous cultural heritage in Brazil.