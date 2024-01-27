Bridging the Defence Technological Gap: India's Push for Self-Reliance

In a recent statement, Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (retired), currently serving as the Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence, underscored the urgent need for India to bridge the technological chasm with its adversaries in defence technology. This, he stated, can be achieved through superior quality and cost-effectiveness in defence production. His remarks were made at the 'Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav- Advantage Vidarbha' event, a platform spotlighting the critical requirements for defence export.

The Road to Global Competitiveness

Khandare emphasized the essential elements for successful defence export, including global competitiveness in quality, the incorporation of niche and futuristic technology, and cost competitiveness. He drew a comparison with Pakistan's defence production, noting that despite various issues, Pakistan's defence products meet NATO standards and are cost-competitive. This, he suggested, is a model that India could learn from to enhance its own defence capabilities.

The Call for Self-Reliance

One of the key themes in Khandare's speech was the emphasis on self-reliance (or 'atmanirbharta'). He championed the cause of civil-military integration, bringing together academia, government, users, and multiple ministries in a collaborative effort to advance India's defence technology. This approach, he argued, would allow for greater innovation and efficiency in the sector.

Role of R&D and the 'Whole of Nation' Approach

Khandare also highlighted the paramount importance of Research and Development (R&D) and called for a 'whole of nation' approach to improve work culture and accelerate progress in the defence sector. He urged manufacturers to consult with users like the infantry and artillery for product improvement, ensuring that the end product meets the practical needs of those on the ground.

Indigenization Efforts

At the same event, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande spoke of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) indigenization of over 70,000 lines of spares, underlining the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector's pivotal role in this endeavor. This call for self-reliance and the push towards indigenization are reflective of India's broader strategic goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.

The joint initiative between India and France to deepen integration in defence industrial sectors aligns with this vision. The collaboration, aiming to fulfill the defence needs of the Indian armed forces and provide a reliable source of defence supplies to other friendly countries, is a testament to India's drive to enhance self-reliance in defence technology. The progress in establishing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities for engines and submarines in India exemplifies this strategic shift towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.