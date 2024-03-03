BRIDGE Capital's 11th Annual Flame Tree Art Competition: Over $15,000 in Prizes Awaits CNMI Creatives

BRIDGE Capital has officially opened submissions for its 11th Annual Flame Tree Art Competition, promising more than $15,000 in cash prizes for the most creative minds in the CNMI. With a submission deadline of April 3, artists are encouraged to bring their best work forward, showcasing their artistic skill, original ideas, and overall creativity.

Advertisment

Competition Details and Guidelines

All entries must be submitted to BRIDGE Capital's Garapan office by the stipulated deadline. The competition welcomes a variety of artistic expressions, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, and digital art, among others. This inclusivity ensures that artists from different disciplines have the opportunity to showcase their talents. Submissions will be evaluated based on artistic skill, creativity, and originality, with the artworks to be displayed at this year's Flame Tree Arts Festival.

Eligibility and Submission Process

Advertisment

The contest is open to anyone who has been a CNMI resident for at least one year prior to February 26, 2024. This includes residents temporarily outside the CNMI for education or military service. Participants can submit up to two artworks, accompanied by submission forms. Notably, previous winners can participate but are ineligible to compete in the same category they previously won. This ensures a level playing field and encourages diversity in the competition's entries.

Prizes and Recognition

The competition boasts substantial awards, including the coveted Best of Show Award valued at $2,000, alongside first and second prizes in various categories. Additionally, the Governor's Choice Award offers $1,000 to the recipient. These prizes not only provide financial support to artists but also recognize and celebrate their talent and hard work. For more details, interested participants can visit cnmiart.com, email eventsbccnmi.com, or call (670) 322-2222.

As the deadline approaches, CNMI's creative community is buzzing with anticipation. The 11th Annual Flame Tree Art Competition represents a significant platform for artists to gain exposure, receive recognition for their work, and contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the CNMI. With substantial prizes and the opportunity to be featured at a prominent festival, this event promises to be a highlight for the local arts scene in 2024.