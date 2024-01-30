Brian Moses Stands Trial for 2022 Albany Shooting Death

As the clock struck half past nine in the morning, the Albany County court was set in motion, teeming with anticipation as the trial of Brian Moses commenced. The 21-year-old man, who has been held at Albany County Jail since October 2022, is facing charges for the murder of William Sanders, a young man of just 18 years.

Details of the Deadly Encounter

The charges against Moses trace back to a chilling afternoon on September 30, 2022. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Albany Police were summoned to the 400 block of Hamilton Street in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Sanders lying in the roadway, his torso riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, ultimately leading to his death at the scene.

Moses' Arrest and Charges

In the aftermath of the shooting, police located Moses hiding in the basement of a nearby address. Alongside him, they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun. In addition to the murder charge for Sanders' death, Moses is also facing an attempted murder charge for a separate shooting incident that took place in July 2022.

The Trial Begins

The trial began with opening statements, setting the stage for a legal battle that will probe the tragic events of September 2022. The courtroom buzzed with a somber energy, as Moses, maintaining his plea of not guilty, prepared to face the charges against him. This trial marks a crucial juncture in the pursuit of justice for William Sanders and sheds light on the larger narrative of gun violence plaguing our communities.