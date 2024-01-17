Brian Harlow: The Social Worker Advocating for Community Engagement

With a decade-long tenure as a social worker at the Kooweerup Regional Health Service (KRHS), Brian Harlow has been an unwavering pillar of support for young people. In 2023 alone, he engaged with over 2000 young individuals grappling with a myriad of issues – mental health, violence, addiction, and the transition to adulthood as learner drivers. His journey, however, began much earlier, as a volunteer in his formative years, associating with organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and ECHO.

A Shift in Challenges

Harlow’s commitment to social work has allowed him to witness firsthand the evolving landscape of challenges faced by today's youth. A striking example he cites is the recent surge in vaping among grade 6 students, a phenomenon unheard of in the past. This shift, according to Harlow, is a testament to the complexity of social work, dictated by the ever-changing narratives of individual lives and broader societal factors.

COVID-19 and Technology: Double-Edged Swords

The pandemic's aftermath and the pervasiveness of technology have played significant roles in moulding these new-age challenges. While the former disrupted routine life and heightened mental health concerns, the latter, despite its advantages, has often led to uncharted territories of addiction and cyberbullying. Harlow’s approach to these twin challenges is rooted in empathy and inclusiveness, qualities he honed during his volunteering years and through personal experiences, including his high school struggles.

The Power of Volunteering

As a local who has lived and volunteered in various communities, Harlow underscores the value of community involvement in navigating youth issues. Advocating for patience and understanding across generations, he believes these virtues can bridge gaps and foster collaboration to tackle youth problems. His participation in initiatives like the L2P program, which mentors learner drivers, is a reflection of this belief. Harlow fervently encourages community members to volunteer, engage with young people, and build positive relationships – a formula he deems essential to addressing current and future challenges.