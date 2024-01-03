Breast Cancer Survivor Achieves Homeownership Dream with Habitat for Humanity

LaTonya Riley, a school bus monitor, breast cancer survivor, and grandmother of four, has achieved a long-held dream of becoming a homeowner, thanks to the concerted efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka, along with the Orange County government. This achievement comes after a lifetime of low-wage work and a personal health crisis, demonstrating Riley’s resilience in overcoming formidable obstacles.

From Facebook to Homeownership

Inspired by a Habitat volunteer’s posts on Facebook, Riley embarked on a journey to change her life’s trajectory. She worked tirelessly to improve her credit rating and enrolled in Habitat’s mandatory courses on home maintenance and financial responsibility. Furthermore, she committed 200 hours of sweat equity, a Habitat requirement, to the construction of her new house.

A Family Affair

Riley’s son, Cameran Barnes, a high school student with aspirations of becoming a firefighter, also contributed to the construction work. This joint effort reflects the family’s dedication to building a brighter future. The house, situated in south Apopka, was constructed on land generously donated by Orange County, which also provided upfront cash for construction.

Affordable Homeownership

The affordability of Riley’s mortgage payments, set at less than 35% of her gross monthly income, is testament to Habitat’s commitment to making homeownership attainable for families in need. Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka sold 16 homes in the fiscal year 2022-23, four more than the previous year. They have set a goal to close on 22 homes by the end of fiscal year 2023-24, demonstrating their ongoing dedication to improving lives through homeownership.

Community Support

Volunteers, including the president and CEO of the Orlando Credit Union, aided in the construction of Riley’s home. They left behind heartfelt messages written on the structure’s planks, creating a tapestry of goodwill and community camaraderie. As Riley steps into this new chapter of her life, she carries with her the tangible manifestation of her community’s support and well-wishing.